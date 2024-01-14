MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency Sunday for 25 counties in the state ahead of anticipated winter weather.

The state of emergency includes Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cullman, Etowah, Fayette, Jefferson, Marion, Pickens, St. Clair, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston counties. It went into effect at 2 p.m. Sunday. You can click here for CBS 42’s latest forecast.

“We are anticipating unusually cold temperatures in Alabama this week,” Ivey stated in a release. “So I am urging everyone to be prepared, take caution traveling and stay weather aware.”

It’s stated in Ivey’s proclamation the National Weather Service is forecasting that parts of northern Alabama could be affected by ice, snow, sleet, freezing rain and prolonged freezing temperatures. The proclamation also mentioned the winter weather event could cause damage to property and pose a danger to the health and safety of Alabamians.

The Alabama Emergency Management Act of 1955 gives the governor the authority to proclaim a state of emergency when a major natural disaster happened or is anticipated in the near future. You can read the full proclamation here.