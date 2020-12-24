Alabama Gov. Ivey shares favorite Christmas tradition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Alabama is now one of just a handful of states to document a very rare, but severe allergic reaction to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The patient was administered the vaccine at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

"It's rare, and places that are giving the vaccine are stocked with epinephrine, which is how you treat aphylactic reactions, and I would not hesitate to get a vaccine," said Dr. George Rutherford, an infectious disease expert at UCSF Medical Center.

The patient is the first person in Alabama, and only the sixth in the nation, to experience a severe allergic reaction to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which has already been administered to over 1,000,000 people.