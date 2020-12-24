Alabama Gov. Ivey shares favorite Christmas tradition

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Gov. Ivey delivered a Christmas message Thursday to share her favorite tradition and wish everyone a “Merry Christmas!”
As she recants the biblical Christmas story of the babe in the manger, she defines what Christmas means to her as it does to many Alabamians.
While Christmas Eve is upon us, what Christmas traditions do you celebrate?
