NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fugitive wanted in Alabama was captured on Friday in downtown Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, David Owens, 54, approached officers around 10:35 a.m. outside the central police precinct located at 601 Korean Veterans Boulevard and asked for a ride to a bus station.

David Owens (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

During the identification process, police said they learned Owens has an outstanding warrant out of Brewton, Alabama.

He was then taken into custody and will soon be extradited back to Escambia County, Alabama.