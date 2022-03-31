BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Forestry Commission says it helped battle nearly 80 wildfires on Wednesday alone.

While dealing with wind gusts around 20-25 mph throughout the day, 78 fires blazed across the state and burned an estimated 2,800 acres of land. AFC officials report their firefighters have not seen a day like Wednesday since Nov. 28, 2016 during a significant drought.

During Wednesday afternoon and evening, the fires became so unpredictable due to the winds that firefighters were having to triage the fires as soon as they arrived on the scene.

These additional wildfires came as firefighters spent several days putting out a major wildfire at the Stonegate Farms community in Shelby County. That fire burned 740 acres, but containment lines have held. The AFC says they will continue to monitor the area over the next few days.

The AFC has dealt with 156 different fires across the state which burned around 4,930 acres in just the past week alone.

Firefighters have begun physically checking the fires with many reporting smoldering stumps but all containment lines have held up until this point.

Officials released comparative data on wildfires in Alabama over the past year. This March (16,038) saw more than double the amount of acreage burned compared to last March (7,286). Year-to-year statistics show that so far in 2022, an additional 15,000 acres burned compared to last year (25,952 to 10,276).