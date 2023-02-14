MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are trying to help after a tragic loss in the midwest. A young father originally from Mobile died in a fire in Indianapolis along with two of his young children.

Firefighters in Indianapolis responded to a blaze at Briergate Apartments on Jan. 9. Raymond Diggs Jr. was found inside along with four children–they were all taken to the hospital. Diggs, 31, died the following morning and his 1-year-old daughter, Leilani Rembert, died days after that. His 3-year-old daughter, Reina Diggs, died more than two weeks later.

Diggs’ family said he and his children moved to Indianapolis a few years ago for a job opportunity, as well as turn his life around.

“He was always willing to work hard, and loved his kids anytime you see him he has the same smile on his face, if you were down and you catch him he’d make you smile he was a great son,” father Raymond Diggs Sr. said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, although officials believe it was concentrated around the couch.

Initial reports said that smoke alarms inside the apartment were not working.

Family members say they’re raising money for Diggs’ surviving daughter Nakia Hamilton who was in Mobile when the fire happened.