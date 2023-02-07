MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Faith leaders across the state are calling for an independent investigation into Alabama’s execution protocols.

Tuesday morning, a handful of Montgomery faith leaders gathered at the Capitol to deliver a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey.

Signed by 170 faith leaders encompassing more than a dozen denominations, the letter starts with gratitude for the governor’s pause on executions she announced last November.

“We come to, first of all, thank the governor for having the courage to declare a moratorium on executions,” Resurrection Catholic Missions of the South Pastor Manuel Williams said.

But the praise ended there.

“Y’all, we have botched executions. We have failed at a task that is literally life and death for which there is no takebacks,” First Christian Church Rev. Shane Isner said.

They argue the Alabama Department of Corrections should not be handling a review of the state’s execution process.

“We need someone to come in and help us out. That is the only loving step that I can see us doing,” Isner said.

The letter writes that the previous failed attempts at execution show the ADOC “cannot be trusted to privately conduct an investigation.”

Pastor Williams says there needs to be an external review of the process.

“I stand as a representative of a 2,000-year-old institution who in recent decades has shown clearly that most human organizations — ecclesial, political, cultural — cannot investigate themselves. It is onerous to almost impossible,” Williams said.

Williams handed the letter to the governor’s Director of Constituent Services. In a statement, the Governor’s Communications Director Gina Maiola said Gov. Ivey will remain “transparent as is appropriate” about the review.

She did not provide any updates on when that review might be complete or if an external review was considered.

The governor first declared a pause on executions Nov. 21, 2022.