Alabama EMA, state troopers ready for latest tropical storm

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT) — As Alabama residents prepare for their first tropical storm landfall of the season, state emergency management leaders and law enforcement say they’re ready.

Emergency management officials say the planning and preparation is already done and now it’s time to put them into action.

“On a state level, our role is to support those governments and state agencies that have personnel in field out there all over the state,” said Jonathan Gaddy, deputy director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency. “We stay in close coordination with the National Weather Service, the Hurricane Center, FEMA and other partners. So, we’re ready to bring in any additional resources that might be required to help those communities respond if we do have any significant impacts.”

Meanwhile, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are also getting ready. While no extra patrols are planned, Cpl. Jeremy Burkett said officers train for weather moments like this.

“If you’re assigned to Mobile and Baldwin County, you’re going to be watching that I-10 very closely. You’re going to be watching the Bayway, those areas. Especially if you’re in a county, a low-lying are with certain bridges, we’ll have people established in those locations,” Burkett said.

And with one of the biggest threats for this system likely heavy rainfall, Burkett said it’s a good weekend to stay at home.

“Only go out if it’s an emergency, if you don’t have to go out, then don’t,” he said.

Both ALEA and the state EMA say the best advice for Alabamians is to simply stay informed on the latest news on the storm and have an emergency plan in place.