Alabama driver killed in single-vehicle crash after vehicle left roadway, hit several trees

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A 28-year-old man was killed after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into several trees on U.S. Highway 231 in Ozark Monday morning.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the victim Derek McClendon Jr. was driving one mile south of Ozark when the 2004 Mazda 6 he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees at approximately 8:35 a.m. Monday morning. McClendon was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.