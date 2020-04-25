Alabama distillery gives free hand sanitizer to the public

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dread River Distilling Company is back at making free hand sanitizer for the public.

In a Facebook post made by the Birmingham distillery, Dread River announced that they had another batch of homemade hand sanitizer ready for the public.

Marketing Coordinator for Dread River, Taylor Kelley, says that this operation was originally intended for local businesses, but that all changed when they started getting a large number of requests from the public.

“We started this thinking that we’d only be giving it away to a few local businesses just trying to help them stay open during this and we’ve just been overwhelmed with requests,” Kelley said. “So far we’ve had 5,000 gallons requested and the requests just keep coming in.”

Kelley says they’ve been producing and handing out hand sanitizers for a little over a month now. CBS 42 reported in March that the distillery was passing out hand sanitizers to local businesses. You can read that story here.

If you missed your chance to pick up some sanitizer, you can pick up a bottle during the distillery’s normal business hours of 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dread River is also accepting pre-orders for “large requests,” and those can be made through info@dreadriver.com.

