MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Human Resources is seeking adult foster homes to help protect and care for adults at risk of mistreatment.

June 15 is observed as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. According to the Alabama DHR, over 600 adults in Alabama are placed somewhere other than their homes due to the high risk of abuse, neglect and exploitation in their life.

Furthermore, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, roughly 18% of Alabamians are 65 or older. The Alabama DHR maintains the elderly population has continued to expand, running parallel to increasing reports of elder abuse — an increase of nearly 115% in the past decade.

Adult foster care provides these individuals with the opportunity to stay in homes instead of institutional settings. In light of these statistics, the Alabama DHR hopes to recruit at least one adult foster home in each of Alabama’s 67 counties. The state currently has 21 adult foster homes.

“Having more adult foster homes will promote greater independence and a better quality of life for vulnerable adults who require minimal care,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner in a release. “We encourage Alabamians with space in their homes to give adult foster care a try and experience the life-changing rewards firsthand.”

Valinda Young is an adult foster care provider in Enterprise. She said in a release watching the growth of the adults in her care has been the highlight of her time in the program.

“Since the ladies arrived in my home, they all have shown dramatic improvement,” Young said. “All had been very much at risk for abuse and neglect before, but they do not have to worry about that anymore.”

To become a foster care provider, contact your county’s DHR office. For more information, visit Alabama DHR’s website here.

To help prevent elder abuse, look out for these warning signs:

Increased fear or anxiety

Isolation from friends or family

Withdrawal from normal activities

Unusual changes in behavior or sleep

Unexplained injuries, bruises, cuts or sores

Unsanitary living conditions and poor hygiene

Unusual or sudden changes in financial spending patterns, wills or other important documents

To report abuse, call the Adult Abuse Hotline at 1-800-458-7214, email aps@dhr.alabama.gov or contact a county DHR office.