Alabama deputy who served in Iraq continues recovery after being shot at traffic stop

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A Lee County deputy who has spent most of his life serving both his country and his community is continuing his recovery after being shot several times at a traffic stop in the Beauregard community last month.

Tyron Ponds, 33, is taking the healing process one day at a time. He said he and his family feel fortunate to have the community’s support, including homemade meals, neighbors replacing front porch lights with blue bulbs, and other kind gestures letting the family know they are loved and respected. BackTheBadge Lee County has organized a meal train for Ponds and a way for the community to donate meal cards to provide lunch or dinner, as they continue to heal.

“It’s been fantastic; the support is overwhelming,” Ponds said. “I didn’t know Lee County as a community was this close, but now I do. I am so glad me and my wife chose to be a part of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.”

Ponds grew up in Camp Hill and graduated from Reeltown High School. He then spent 15 years in the military, completing three deployments in Afghanistan and one in Iraq while also pursuing a degree in criminal justice. Ponds said it was his dream to work in law enforcement, which would allow him to continue helping others, while also being able to spend more time at home with his family.

Ponds had been with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for seven months when investigators say a motorcyclist Ponds pulled over for a missing tag and fired at him. Deputy Ponds was shot three times but was able to return fire. Police later arrested John Cross, 42, who is facing attempted murder charges.

“I am doing okay. I ended up sustaining three gunshots—one to the left hand, one to the right hand, and one to the right arm. I have had two surgeries so far. I go back Friday to see what’s next with surgeries,” Ponds said.

Ponds hopes to return to his career in law enforcement as soon as possible, with support from his wife and three children.

“She has been with me every step of the way,” Ponds said. “We have been married 14 years, and I hope we are together 14 more. My son took it the hardest, but with all the help from the community and school staff, he is doing fantastic now; the other two are as well. I have been a public servant my whole life, and I am going to continue to serve my community here in Lee County.”

If you’d like to share a gift or a ‘get well’ card with the family, please get in touch with Lee County, Sheriff Jay Jones. You can click here to donate food to Ponds’ family.