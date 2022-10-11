MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is recovering from injuries she sustained over the weekend when her patrol vehicle was hit from behind as she was working a crash scene on I-85.

Alabama State Troopers report the three-vehicle crash happened around 12:32 a.m. Sunday and resulted in the hospitalization of Deputy Beverly A. Clark, 60, of Tuskegee. The crash occurred on Interstate 85 near the 24-mile marker, approximately two miles east of Shorter, in Macon County.

Troopers said Clark was injured while she was providing traffic control at another crash scene along I-85. Clark was reportedly inside her marked 2017 Chevrolet Silverado patrol vehicle when it was struck in the rear-end by a 2006 Jeep Commander driven by Paul Story. After the initial collision, Clark’s Silverado was pushed forward and struck another Macon County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, which was also on the scene providing traffic control but was unoccupied at the time of the collision.

Story, who serves as probate judge of Chambers County, told WRBL he was returning home from a band competition when the crash happened.

“I’m so thankful the Deputy and myself were not hurt seriously and blessed we could walk away. It was an accident due to the fact of late-night travel and being drowsy. I was pulling over to the passing lane and was drowsy even after coffee. Grateful and blessed to be here still,” said Story.

Clark was initially transported to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika before being transferred to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Macon County Sheriff André Brunson confirmed she has been released from the hospital.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.