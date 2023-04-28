MADISON COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says it is investigating after the death of a county jail inmate Thursday.

MCSO said that at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday Judith Ann Allen Jones, 58, was checked by jail staff at the Madison County Detention Facility and found to have abnormal vital signs. The sheriff’s office said HEMSI responded and transported Jones, who was reportedly awake and alert at the time, to Huntsville Hospital.

MCSO said at the ER tests confirmed that Jones had no drugs in her system, The sheriff’s office said just before 4 p.m. Jones suffered a medical event in the emergency room and could not be revived.

MCSO said sheriff’s office detectives responded to both the detention facility and the hospital and conducted a death investigation. The sheriff’s office said preliminary results suggest that there was no foul play and due to multiple pre-existing health conditions, Jones’ death appears to be from natural causes.

MCSO said Jones was originally booked into the facility in November of 2022 on charges of possession of a forged instrument and theft of property.

The sheriff’s office said the Alabama State Forensics Lab will perform an autopsy to verify the cause of Jones’ death. MCSO said her family has been notified of her passing and the investigation into her death is ongoing.