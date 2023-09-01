MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) announced Friday the next round of grants supporting childcare providers and the families they help.

According to the DHR, it is accepting applications for Child Care Stability grants through Sept. 18. The grants are designed to reinforce Alabama’s child care industry. Award amounts for qualified applicants will be based on the number of children served by the facility or home.

To qualify for the grant, providers must be licensed and in good standing with the DHR when they apply and receive a grant. Providers are required to remain in operation for one year after being awarded a grant.

Permittable grant expenditures comprise of employee pay, facility maintenance and purchases of classroom materials, cleaning supplies and meals. The funds can be used to offer tuition relief to families.

“We are grateful to be able to provide these grants to help stabilize and increase opportunities for Alabama’s child care providers,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner in a release. “After three years of distributing more than a dozen grant programs, we believe we are making progress toward ensuring there is adequate child care in our state.”

The American Rescue Plan Act is funding the grant. Applications and other information about the grants will be available here.