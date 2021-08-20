Alabama Department of Health warns of phishing calls

ALABAMA (WRBL) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has received reports that residents are receiving unsolicited telephone calls, some asking unsolicited questions about their Medicare coverage.

One of the numbers from which they are calling appears to be from a county health department number. However, there are many legitimate reasons public health may be calling that include notification about COVID-19 test results.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris advises recipients of these fraudulent Medicare calls never to provide any personal information such as Social Security numbers or addresses. The public is advised to hang up if they receive such calls.