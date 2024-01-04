BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Health is reporting an increase in emergency room visits for the flu.

According to the State Department of Health’s website, seven percent of emergency department visits are for people with flu-like symptoms.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield said while the state is not nearing capacity in terms of in-patient beds, it’s still a good idea to find alternatives to emergency rooms if your flu symptoms are not a true emergency.

He said this can help you save time and help keep staff available and beds open at emergency rooms in the state.

“Every time you go into an emergency department, they will triage you based on the severity of your illness. So if you’re there for cold and flu symptoms you will be at the very, very back of the line unless you have findings that they determine are very, very severe and need urgent attention,” Stubblefield said.

Stubblefield said if you can, it’s best to go to urgent care or your primary care doctor for flu symptoms and other respiratory illnesses.

If your insurance doesn’t cover that or if you don’t have insurance, Stubblefield said the ER is your best option.

“Otherwise you might be waiting for hours and hours to see a provider because those symptoms are much less severe than for example, a heart attack or a car wreck or someone who may be having some other type of very, severe illness. So that’s the reason why the emergency department should be left for those emergencies,” Stubblefield said.