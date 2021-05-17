Alabama Department of Education offering online summer resources for parents, kids

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, the Alabama Department of Education began its ninth annual Summer Learning Challenge.

The program, which runs through July 31, offers free, online learning resources to parents and kids by partnering with organizations such as Alabama Public Television and local libraries to minimize the “summer learning slide” that occurs while students are out of school.

“As our nation continues to recover from its year-long battle with COVID-19, creating at-home learning opportunities for students will be vital this summer,” said State Superintendent Eric G. Mackey in a press release. “To ensure students are fully prepared for their return to in-classroom learning in 2021-2022, we are asking parents and caregivers to consider incorporating fun reading, math and science skill-building activities into their summer schedules.”

“Our schools and local districts have worked tirelessly over the last few months to plan quality summer learning opportunities for Alabama’s students. We are thrilled to officially announce the Summer Learning Challenge!” added Assistant State Superintendent Elisabeth Davis in said release.

Programs include personalized reading list tools, math and reading games, science lessons and other digital tools to promote learning throughout the summer months.

To see the complete list of available learning resource visit the website here.