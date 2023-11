BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Over the course of the next week, the Alabama Department of Education will receive public comment on the drafts of the 2023 Alabama Course of Study: Career and Technical Education and the 2023 Alabama Course of Study: Science.

Drafts were presented to the Alabama Board of Education at the November 9 work session.

Public comment is requested and accepted until 5:00 p.m. on November 27.

The drafts and instructions for submitting comments can be found here.