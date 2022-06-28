PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Police arrested a Phenix City dentist after an argument led to a shooting on Monday.

The Phenix City Police responded to the scene at around 6 p.m. Monday near the 1000 block of 4th Place. According to Chief Deputy District Attorney Rick Chancey, 30-year-old Michael Brown was shot in the leg twice.

Police say Brown was shot after a verbal altercation with Hugh Ogletree, 73, who works as a dentist for Ogletree Dentistry in Phenix City. Ogletree was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder.

The Phenix City Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the case.