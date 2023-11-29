MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Democratic Party Chairman is walking back on a social media post comparing Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s views on the military to Nazi Germany.

It comes after the post was called out by the Anti-Defamation League Southeast.

In the post on “X”, the Alabama Democrats account reposted a video of Sen. Tuberville in which he says wokeness is infiltrating the military.

The Alabama Democrats quoted that video with a picture of Hitler and the caption: “Tuberville is speaking in code here. Time to call it what it is. “Wokeness” refers to a military that has black, brown, red, yellow, and female leaders. He prefers his military to look like Nazi Germany’s Third Reich. Say what you mean @SenTuberville.”

In response, the Anti-Defamation League Southeast posted “Say what you will about another person’s politics, but drawing Hitler and Nazi comparisons – thereby trivializing the Holocaust – is not the answer.”

Alabama Democratic Party Chairman Randy Kelley says he does not stand by the party’s post, and it will be taken down.

“I’m not in agreement with the tweet to tell you the truth, anything that trivializes the Holocaust. If it’s something that hurts someone’s feelings, we’ll apologize,” Kelley said.

Kelley says a technology director made the post, and he plans to have more oversight on social media going forward.

“It was not the director’s intention to make anything derogatory related to the Holocaust, I can tell you that right now,” Kelley said.

Tuberville responded to the post in a press call Wednesday.

“We don’t need to be indoctrinating our young men and women in the military when their number one objective is to protect the American citizens. It’s just as easy as that. So I really don’t care what the Democrats call me,” Tuberville said.

The Anti-Defamation League Southeast Regional Director Eytan Davidson further weighed in on the post, saying in a statement:

“When Hitler and Nazi comparisons are used to shame politicians, we draw a line. It doesn’t matter what party you’re affiliated with. Words and images that effectively trivialize the horrors of the Holocaust, the systematic murder of six million Jewish people and millions of others, don’t belong in our political discourse. You can object to a person’s policies or stances without stooping to that level.”

Kelley said the plan is to edit the tweet and repost something with the same message but without the Hitler references.

As of airtime Wednesday, the post is still up.