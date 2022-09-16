ALABAMA (WKRG) — Deer hunting season in Alabama starts in October, but dates vary across the state. Here are all the hunting season dates for Alabama for the 2022-23 season.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced the dates for the upcoming hunting season, including special youth hunting.

The following is a list of all the hunting dates for Zone A, which includes Jefferson and Tuscaloosa counties:

ZONE A

HUNTING TYPEDATEANIMAL
Bow and Arrow – Stalk HuntingOct. 15 – Feb. 10Either Sex
Special Youth GunNov. 11 – Nov. 14Either Sex
Special Muzzleloader and Air RifleNov. 14 – Nov. 18Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private LandNov. 19 – Feb. 10Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public LandNov. 19 – Dec. 9Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Dec. 10 – Jan. 1Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Jan. 2 – Feb. 10Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private LandNov. 19 – Jan. 15Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 9Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Dec, 10 – Jan. 1Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 15Antlered Bucks Only

Counties included in Zone A:

  • Hale County
  • Greene County
  • Bibb County
  • Autauga County
  • Chilton County
  • Elmore County
  • Coosa County
  • Tallapoosa County
  • Chambers County
  • Randolph County
  • Clay County
  • Talladega County
  • Shelby County
  • Tuscaloosa County
  • Pickens County
  • Lamar County
  • Fayette County
  • Calhoun County
  • St. Clair County
  • Cherokee County
  • De Kalb County
  • Jackson County
  • Madison County
  • Walker County

Parts of the following counties are also in Zone A:

  • Cleburne County: just south of I-20
  • Calhoun County: west of Highway 21
  • Etowah County: east of Highway 11
  • Jefferson County: whole county with the exception of the area between I-65 and I-59
  • Blount County: west of I-65
  • Cullman County: south of Dodge City
  • Winston County: west of Highway 13
  • Franklin County: east of Highway 13
  • Limestone County: north of Tennessee River
  • Marshall County: north of Guntersville Lake
  • Henry County: east of Highway 57
  • Houston County: east of Highway 231

ZONE C

HUNTING TYPEDATESANIMAL
Bow and Arrow – Stalk HuntingOct. 15 – Feb. 10Either Sex
Special Youth GunNov. 11 – Nov. 14Either Sex
Special Muzzleloader and Air RifleNov. 14 – Nov. 18Either Sex
Gun Deer – Stalking on Private LandNov. 19 – Nov. 27Either Sex
Gun Deer – Stalking on Private Land Nov. 28 – Dec. 16Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer – Stalking on Private Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1Either Sex
Gun Deer – Stalking on Private Land Jan. 2 – Feb. 10Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer – Stalking on Public Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 16Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer – Stalking on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1Either Sex
Gun Deer – Stalking on Public Land Jan. 2 – Feb. 10Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private LandNov. 19 – Nov. 27Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 28 – Dec. 16Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 15Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 16Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 15Antlered Bucks Only

Counties included in Zone C:

  • Blount County: east of I-65
  • Etowah County: west of I-59
  • Cullman County: north of Dodge City
  • Marshall County: south of Guntersville Lake
  • Limestone County: south of the Tennessee River
  • Lawrence County: north of Highway 24
  • Franklin County: between Highway 43 and Highway 85
  • Marion County: northeastern corner
  • Winston County: southeast of Highway 278
  • Jefferson County: between I-65 and I-59
  • St. Clair County: northwest of I-59

ZONE D

HUNTING TYPEDATESANIMAL
Bow and Arrow – Stalk HuntingOct. 1 – Jan. 15Either Sex
Bow and Arrow – Stalk HuntingJan. 16 – Jan. 27Antlered Bucks Only
Special Youth GunOct. 28 – Oct. 31Either Sex
Special Muzzleloader and Air RifleOct. 31 – Nov. 4Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private LandNov. 5 – Nov. 18Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Nov. 19 – Nov. 27Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Nov. 28 – Dec. 16Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 27Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Nov. 5 – Dec. 16Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 27Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private LandNov. 5 – Nov. 18Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 19 – Nov. 27Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 28 – Dec. 16Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Nov. 5 – Dec. 16Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1Either Sex

Counties included in Zone D:

  • Winston County: between Highway 195 and Highway 41
  • Franklin County: east of Highway 83
  • Limestone County: southwest of Highway 157
  • Cullman County: northwest of Highway 278

ZONE E

HUNTING TYPEDATESANIMAL
Bow and Arrow – Stalk HuntingOct. 1 – Jan. 15Either Sex
Bow and Arrow – Stalk HuntingJan. 16 – Jan. 27Antlered Bucks Only
Special Youth GunOct. 28 – Oct. 31Either Sex
Special Muzzleloader and Air RifleOct. 31 – Nov. 4Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private LandNov. 5 – Jan. 15Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private LandJan. 16 – Jan. 27Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Nov. 5 – Dec. 16Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 27Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 5 – Jan. 1Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Public LandNov. 5 – Dec. 16Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Public LandDec. 17 – Jan. 1Either Sex
HUNTING TYPEDATESANIMAL
Bow and Arrow – Stalk HuntingOct. 15 – Oct. 24Antlered Bucks Only
Bow and Arrow – Stalk HuntingOct. 25 – Feb. 10Either Sex
Special Youth GunNov. 11 – Nov. 14Either Sex
Special Muzzleloader and Air RifleNov. 14 – Nov. 18Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private LandNov. 19 – Feb. 10Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Open Permit LandNov. 19 – Dec. 9Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Open Permit Land Dec. 10 – Jan. 1Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Open Permit Land Jan. 2 – Feb. 10Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private LandNov. 19 – Jan. 15Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Open Permit LandNov. 19 – Dec. 9Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Open Permit Land Dec. 10 – Jan. 1Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Open Permit Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 15 Antlered Bucks Only

Zone B includes all of Mobile and Baldwin Counties. It stretches to Dothan and up through parts of Lee County. All the counties in Zone B are listed below:

  • Mobile County
  • Baldwin County
  • Escambia County
  • Washington County
  • Clarke County
  • Monroe County
  • Conecuh County
  • Covington County
  • Choctaw County
  • Wilcox County
  • Butler County
  • Crenshaw County
  • Geneva County
  • Coffee County
  • Dale County
  • Pike County
  • Bullock County
  • Lowndes County

Parts of the following counties are also in Zone B:

  • Houston County: just past Dothan
  • Henry County: includes Headland, Shorterville and Abbeville
  • Barbour County: south of Highway 82
  • Russell County: including Rutherford and Hatchechubbee
  • Lee County: south of Opelika
  • Macon County: South of Interstate 85
  • Montgomery County: including the City of Montgomery
  • Dallas County: including Selma
  • Marengo County: including Demopolis
  • Sumter County: south of Highway 80

Counties included in Zone E:

  • Russell County: east of Seale
  • Calhoun County: east of Highway 21
  • Cleburne County: north of I-20