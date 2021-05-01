Alabama debates removing Confederate flag from coat of arms

FILE – In this Thursday, June 25, 2015 file photo, Part of a Confederate battle flag is displayed on an elevator in the Alabama Capitol as part of the state seal in Montgomery, Ala. Keith Jackson, an African American law enforcement officer, who is now retired, said for nearly 30 years he wore on his uniform the flag of the Confederacy. It was the same flag that flew when the state fought to keep his parents in segregated schools and the flag that white students would carry during fights at his older brother’s high school. (AP Photo/Martin Swant, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Rep. Laura Hall has introduced legislation to redesign Alabama’s coat of arms and remove the Confederate battle flag.

The House State Government Committee debated the proposal on Wednesday. The bill will not get a vote this session, but House State Government Committee Chairman Chris Pringle said they want to study the idea and work on possible ideas.

The state coat of arms was designed in 1923 and was officially adopted by the Alabama Legislature in 1939. The coat of arms includes the Confederate battle flag and the flags of Great Britain, France, Spain and the United States.