MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Association of County Commissions of Alabama recently adopted its 2024 policy platform, highlighting the legislative priorities of leaders from all 67 counties.

Their big focus for the upcoming session is mental health.

“It’s the access to care,” ACCA President and Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said.

Knight says the state has made strides with new crisis centers, but it’s what happens afterward that needs more attention.

“One of the important things in our county and our state is beds. Once you get through the crisis part of it, you’ve got to continue with the long-term care, somehow, someway,” Knight said.

Currently, the state doesn’t have enough beds at its regional mental health care facilities, according to ACCA Executive Director Sonny Brasfield.

“What happens very often in the state is family members come for help. The probate judge has nowhere to send someone for treatment,” Brasfield said.

Brasfield says the goal is to secure $30 million to add about 300 beds statewide.

He also says county leaders want to see support for law enforcement training on how to respond to those experiencing mental health issues.

“In the Sheriff’s department, we’ve got to make some improvements in the way we handle persons with mental health issues inside the jails. So that’ll be a comprehensive part of what we do in the upcoming session,” Brasfield said.

In addition to beds and law enforcement training, ACCA’s platform also calls for more funding for the state’s 988 suicide hotline centers.

To see the ACCA’s full list of policy goals, head here. The legislative session starts in February.