Alabama could lose a congressional seat after 2020 census

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — New estimates show that ahead of this year’s census, Alabama is set to lose a congressional district.

That’s according to a new report the U.S. Census Bureau released on final population estimates. Nine other states are set to lose sets while seven states are set to gain seats.

The results of the census will be used to determine how 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are apportioned for the next 10 years, which impacts a state’s political power in Congress and importance in presidential elections.

The reapportionment is expected this December.

