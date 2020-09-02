Alabama congressional candidate draws criticism over meme about Wisconsin shooting

Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with backwards cap, walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., with another armed civilian. A Republican student group at Arizona State University is receiving backlash for donating money to Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old gunman who allegedly fatally shot two protesters in Wisconsin. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Republican congressional nominee is facing criticism for a social media post, which he later deleted, of a meme that appeared to support a teenager charged with killing two people during protests in Wisconsin.

Barry Moore, the Republican nominee for the 2nd Congressional District, posted the memes Saturday including one showing Kyle Rittenhouse carrying a rifle. Rittenhouse faces homicide charges in connection with the deaths of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The teen’s attorney maintains he acted in self-defense. Moore later deleted the post and apologized for its graphic nature.

