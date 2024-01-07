BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Republican running for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District assisted a truck driver Saturday after a crash.

According to a statement from Hampton Harris’ campaign, Harris and his wife were on their way to Montgomery from their family’s farm in Hayneville when they saw a tractor-trailer turned over in a ditch off U.S. Highway 80. They pulled over, and Harris jumped out in an attempt to assist the driver.

“I could not have pulled him out without the other good samaritans that helped pry the door open so that we could pull him to safety,” Harris said via the campaign statement. “I did not think anything of this event nor did I expect any publicity about it. This is just something that I believe we are expected to do as fellow citizens.”

Harris is one of eight Republicans and 21 candidates who filed to run for Alabama’s redrawn 2nd Congressional District in 2024. It’s mentioned on his campaign’s website Harris opened a real estate brokerage in 2022 and has sold over $12 million of real estate. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Auburn University at Montgomery in 2018 and graduated from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law in 2023.

The GOP primary for the 2nd Congressional District race will be March 5. If there’s a primary runoff, it will occur in April.