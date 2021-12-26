Alabama community raising stink about chicken waste stench

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Residents in some Alabama communities are raising a stink about the smell of poultry waste that’s being applied as fertilizer on farmland.

The Decatur Daily reports that state environmental regulators have received 51 complaints in the last year about the smell from a company that applies chicken sludge to land.

The material includes particles of dead chickens, and people who live near farms that use the material say it stinks.

But a representative for the company, Denali Water Solutions, says the complaints are based on a lack of education. The state has inspected some sites but few enforcement actions have resulted.