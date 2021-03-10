Alabama community colleges announce tuition freeze for fall semester

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – Starting this fall, tuition at colleges across the Alabama Community College System will remain frozen.

On Wednesday, Chancellor Jimmy Baker announced that tuition will not increase for the 2021-2022 academic year. In addition, all community college campuses across Alabama will resume normal, on-campus operations for the fall semester.

“This year has been difficult for many Alabamians and access to education and skills training shouldn’t be something that makes it harder. By freezing tuition and ensuring online, in-person, and hybrid classes are available at Alabama’s 24 community colleges, we’re doing our part to expand opportunities for coursework and training to help Alabamians build a better future,” Baker said in a written statement. “From the beginning of the pandemic, our number one priority has been the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff, and it will continue to be our primary focus as we work to safely reopen our campuses across the state.”

The freeze is one of several efforts the ACCS have rolled out this year to expand access amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts have included giving out 10,500 laptops to students to keep up with classwork, as well as a statewide scholarship program featuring a tuition discount for buy-one-get-one free classes at ACCS colleges for the spring semester.