MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A state audit of Alabama’s Judicial Inquiry Commission shows that the body, which is charged with upholding judicial ethics in the state, failed to comply with state law requiring the verification of employees’ work eligibility status using E-Verify.

The audit, released July 1 by the Alabama Department of Public Examiners, covered a five-year period from 2015 through 2020, according to the report.

“The Commission did not verify the employees’ employment eligibility through E-Verify,” the report concluded. “As a result of not verifying all employees’ employment eligibility through E-Verify, the Commission could have hired and employed unauthorized aliens.”

The report also concluded the commission did not have an “appropriate separation of duties” related to the collection and receipt of money.

“The collection and receipt of money were both performed by one individual without the approval or oversight of supervisory personnel,” the report said. “Failure to appropriately separate the cash collection and cash receipt functions increases the risk that errors or irregularities, including fraud and misappropriation of assets, could occur and not be detected.”

Representatives of the Department of Public Accounts met with the commission’s executive director and assistant executive director in June to discuss the findings, the report noted.

Examiners recommended that the commission “establish, implement and maintain policies and procedures” to ensure better separation of duties and that the commission begin verifying the employment eligibility of all new employees within three business days of employment.