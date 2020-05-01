Alabama closes waters until June 1 for a month for shrimping

(WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Marine Resources Division announced that as of 6 a.m. Friday, all inside waters will close for commercial and recreational shrimp harvesting until June 1 at 6 a.m.
Inside waters are considered all waters north of a line extending from the Florida-Alabama line westward along the shore to Alabama Point. From there it ranges to various points including:
- Baldwin County beaches of the Gulf of Mexico
- The intersection with the Territorial Sea Line on Fort Morgan Peninsula, known as Mobile Point
- Territorial Sea Line across the mouth of Mobile Bay to Dauphin Island
- Dauphin Island beaches of the Gulf of Mexico to the intersection with the Territorial Sea Line on the west point of Dauphin Island
- Territorial Sea Line southwest to the intersection with the Alabama-Mississippi state line
Licensed live bait dealers are reminded that the taking of live bait is prohibited during this closure, beginning at the northern shore of East Fowl River running along the northern edge of the Fowl River Channel. This does not apply to permit holders in the Special Permit Area in the Mobile Ship Channel. Recreational shrimp vessels possessing a Special Live Bait Permit may only take one gallon of shrimp per boat per day.
For more information and details on the inside waters and prohibitions, contact Marine Resources Division at (251) 861-2882. To learn more about the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, visit Outdoor Alabama.
