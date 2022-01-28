FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A northern Alabama city’s new logo is sparking a visceral reaction among residents.

When Florence unveiled its new logo this week, it drew immediate backlash and an online petition demanding changes that had more than 5,000 signatures.

A local news outlet reports that the city paid $25,000 to a Birmingham marketing firm for the branding. The logo uses the name Florence, and arranges two letters after the F into an exclamation point, Al.com reported.

The exclamation point can also be read as letters in the city’s name. “Live for More” is the city’s new tagline. A city councilwoman is requesting a meeting to discuss and revise the logo.