North Alabama police chief dies of COVID-19, regretted vaccine choice

IDER, Ala. (AP) — The widow of a small-town Alabama police chief who died of COVID-19 says he loved the community he served and regretted his decision against getting vaccinated.

Ider Police Chief Buddy Crabtree died Saturday of the illness caused by the new coronavirus. His widow, Kristie Crabtree, tells a local news outlet that he loved his job and the town of Ider.

Crabtree says her husband went to Highlands Medical Center on Oct. 9 and was flown to Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, 10 days later.

She says he would have gotten vaccinated if he knew how hard he would have to fight to live. Crabtree’s funeral is set for Wednesday.