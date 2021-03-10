Alabama Capitol, governor’s mansion reopen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – Effective immediately, the Alabama Capitol and the governor’s mansion are now open to the public.

Gov. Kay Ivey made the announcement in a written statement Wednesday. For the past year, both buildings had been closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“As more Alabamians voluntarily get vaccinated and our COVID-19 numbers continue in an encouraging direction, it is only proper that our state capitol and governor’s mansion are once again open to the public,” Ivey said in the statement. “I appreciate the people of Alabama being patient and abiding by the COVID-19 protocols, however, I’m excited to announce that we can safely welcome folks back for a visit.”

The Alabama Capitol is only be open for self-guided tours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Goat Hill Museum Store, located within the Alabama Capitol, is now open to the public 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Alabama Governor’s Mansion is open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only via Tours@mansion.alabama.gov or by calling 334-834-3022. Additional information on hours and scheduling a tour may be found on the governor’s website.

Those visiting the Capitol or the governor’s mansion are required to wear masks and obey social distancing guidelines.