DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Sunday morning, Dothan Police arrested a capital murder suspect who was out on bond and charged him with robbery.

Police arrested Jamie Townes, who is accused of killing Breunia Jennings in March of 2018.

According to jail records, police charged Townes with third-degree robbery. Records also state that he was arrested at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning and has since been transferred to the Houston County Jail. No bond has been set for his latest charge.

Townes was released on bond for his capital murder charge in July of 2021. He is set to have a hearing for his capital murder case in March and his jury trial is set for June.

When Townes was released on bond in 2021 he was required to wear an ankle monitor and last year the prosecutors in the case asked to judge to revoke Townes’ bond because they feel he was going against the bond agreement and that according to Townes’ ankle monitor, he was in Florida. The judge denied the request to revoke the bond.

In August of last year, Townes’ attorney asked the judge if Townes could travel across state lines to Atlanta for a preplanned vacation, and that request was approved by the judge.