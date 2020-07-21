Alabama boy writes letter to Gov. Ivey showing support for mask order after grandmother survives COVID-19

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 10-year-old boy from Fort Payne recently wrote a letter to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey saying he fully supports the statewide mask order because he’s experienced the scares of COVID-19.

Mitch Conroy wrote a letter to Ivey on July 17, where he said he enjoys politics and is in full support of Ivey’s decision to require masks for Alabamians.

Mitch Conroy wrote in his letter “I am a 10-year-old that enjoys politics and I am writing to show my support for your decision to require masks for everybody in groups or out of the house in Alabama.”

Conroy said his family has been affected by COVID-19 and it’s scary.

“3 of my family members have tested positive and I know what it feels like to be scared about COVID-19 in a personal way,” he wrote.

Conroy implored Ivey to keep the mask order as long as possible.

“Please Keep this order as long as you can until Alabama handles COVID better. Remember lead with science!” he wrote.

He ended the letter by saying “P.S. If you don’t enforce your rule, it doesn’t matter.”

Mitch’s grandmother is a COVID-19 survivor. Angela Sarcasas spent just under a month fighting for her life.

She said the road to recovery is a long one.



