MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — By January 2023, the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles will have a program in place to electronically monitor up to 4,000 individuals across the state.

The ABPP says that right now, it’s mainly those who have a higher flight risk that are in the electronic monitoring program that’s already in place, but under the new program, those same individuals would “likely” receive longer, more intense monitoring – with intensity decreasing according to risk level.

While the number of individuals under that amount of supervision is expected to be around 400 people in 2022-23, the Bureau says their plans are to expand that number up to 10 times, based on risk assessment.

Those with the ABPP say they hope the new program can help reduce the number of criminals that re-offend.

“Public safety is the number one priority of the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles,” said ABPP Director Cam Ward. “This tool will greatly assist us in monitoring those on probation and parole on a 24-hour basis.”

Ward says another positive aspect of the program is it will be entirely paid for by the agency, not the individual being monitored.

The Bureau says the current program is monitoring over 150 people.

Electronic monitoring will be executed using field parole officers when the new program goes into effect.

The ABPP says they have 183 officers already trained to use the electronic monitors. They also have plans to develop a dedicated team of officers and employees solely to conduct electronic monitoring.