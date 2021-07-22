Alabama board denies every parole request in latest hearing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied 21 of 21 requests for parole in its latest hearing Wednesday, according to a press release from the agency.

The press release outlining Wednesday’s parole denials also mentions that the board held ten hearings regarding pardon requests by people who are currently incarcerated. It did not report the number of pardon requests granted or denied. Matthew Estes, who runs communications for the state agency, has not responded to multiple attempts by CBS 42 to obtain this information.

The denial of pardons and paroles has been a recent trend in the state. According to a report on the issue, 80% of pardons were granted in the 2018 fiscal year. By last year, the rate of approved pardons was down to 41%.

Data compiled by the ACLU shows that pardons are at historic lows.

These decisions to continue incarcerating dozens of people at a time come in an era when Alabama’s prisons are well above the capacity for which they are designed, according to the state’s own numbers.

This overpopulation, paired with allegedly harsh and unconstitutional conditions in state prisons, has led to heavy criticism and significant litigation against the state. In 2017, a federal judge ruled that the level of psychiatric care in Alabama prisons was unconstitutionally insufficient. Just last year, the US Department of Justice said that people incarcerated in Alabama are subject to excessive force.