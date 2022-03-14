MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — There are three weeks left in Alabama’s legislative session and more bills are moving forward, one of which could provide relief to the labor shortage in the trucking industry.

House Bill 368 would increase the weight limits of timber trucks by 10%. Depending on the vehicle, this could be as much as 10,000 pounds.

The potential increase in weight is a response to labor shortages and the lack of qualified, younger drivers for the trucking industry. The legislation will also set up a system of grants to non-profit organizations that would pay for more scale installations.

The increase would be 10% of current limits, something the Alabama Forestry Association says would result in as many as 185,000 fewer truckloads on Alabama roads each year.

However, Clay Ingram with AAA said Alabama’s roads and bridges simply cannot take the added weight of these already heavy trucks.

“Most of them are very old vehicles that appear to be in very poor condition and are already stretching the limits of safety with these big heavy loads that aren’t covered,” Ingram said. “Usually, the trees are much longer than the vehicles themselves. They’re already very dangerous and increasing that weight limit for them to allow these vehicles to be even heavier on the roads is a very dangerous thing.”

Ingram added the additional weight is also a safety issue for other drivers on the road as it makes it harder for the trucks to slowly stop and it changes their center of gravity.

