BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, the Alabama Beverage Control Board will be offering a chance to win the opportunity to buy rare, high-end liquors.

Through Sunday, the ABC Board will be accepting applications to a statewide sweepstakes where the winners will receive a chance to purchase Pappy Van Winkle bourbon and other limited quantities of highly coveted whiskey brands.

On Dec. 9, the ABC board will hold a drawing where 150 winners will be selected. To enter to win, visit the application site here.