Alabama begins accepting applications for growing, processing hemp next week

(WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) will begin accepting applications for growing and processing industrial hemp next week.

The application window runs from October 12 through November 29. Applications will only be accepted through the Kelly Registration System at agi.alabama.gov/hempapp.

“This is the department’s fourth year to administer the hemp program,” said Rick Pate, Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries. “It has always been our goal to manage the program in a fair and timely manner to benefit Alabama farmers and hemp producers and develop industrial hemp as an alternative crop.”

The Alabama Legislature passed the bill in 2016 allowing the development of a licensing and inspection program for the production of industrial hemp.

The program launched three years later in 2019 after hemp was declassified as a schedule I drug and deemed an agriculture commodity.