Alabama-based Sister Schubert’s stops making beloved sausage wrap rolls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This Thanksgiving, many grocery stores will be without a popular bread roll that has become a staple of many Southern households.

Recently, Sister Schubert’s has discontinued its sausage wrap rolls, which many use for holidays or big gatherings. The news was first reported by Southern Living and Garden & Gun Wednesday.

“Typically, we discontinue an item when it isn’t selling well, which is what was happening with the sausage rolls,” Kristy Gross, a representative from Sister Schubert’s consumer services department, told G&G. “So, we switched them out for the sausage pinwheels.”

According to G&G’s interview with Gross, the switch came a few months ago, but has been noticed more with the holidays coming up.

On the company’s website, many expressed their frustration with the decision to pull the popular sausage rolls, with comments like “Bring the Sausage Wrap Rolls back!” to “Lost Family Tradition” littering the page. The outpouring was enough that T. Marzetti Company, the parent company of Sister Schubert’s, responded.

“We understand how disappointing it is when a product you love is no longer available; we love our products as you do,” the company wrote. “However, in these challenging times we’ve had to make hard decisions and unfortunately the sausage wraps will no longer be available. We’re sorry our new Sausage Pinwheels are not as appealing to you. We appreciate your interest and hope you will love our other products.”

Sister Schubert’s was born in the kitchen of Patricia Barnes, who grew up in Troy and used her grandmother’s recipes to start her company in 1992. It is run out of Luverne.