VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama-based nonprofit called Rooted Ministries is suing a Colorado-based nonprofit for copyright infringement. Its name? Rooted Ministries.

In a federal lawsuit filed last week, Lawyers for the Alabama ministry claim that the Colorado organization’s use of the name “Rooted Ministries” has caused confusion leading to misdirected donations and inquiries about conferences.

The Alabama nonprofit focuses on “advancing gospel-centered youth ministry” according to its website, rootedministry.com.

The Colorado nonprofit “exists to see pastors, Christian leaders, and churches rooted in the love of God and equipped through authentic mentoring and connection,” according to its website, rootedministries.co.

The Alabama organization, which lists a Vestavia address, claims that it first contacted the Colorado ministry in 2021 after learning that it was offering similar services under the same name. Initially, the Alabama group claims, officials with the Colorado nonprofit engaged in discussions about the issue with them, but eventually, the talks stalled.

“Since that time, Defendant has ignored repeated attempts by Rooted at additional contacts, despite Rooted sending letters to Defendant advising of Rooted’s increasing concerns over the likelihood of confusion caused by Defendant’s use of the ‘Rooted’ and ‘Rooted Ministries’ names to identify its goods and services,” the lawsuit said.

The Alabama group’s lawsuit argues that the Colorado organization “has exploited and is exploiting the goodwill and trustworthiness” of its brand by using the word “Rooted” and the name “Rooted Ministries” in a “strikingly similar or indistinguishable manner” to its own use of the name.

The lawsuit asks the court to issue an order enjoining the Colorado group from using “Rooted” branding, requiring that all material using the brand be forfeited or destroyed and that the group pay the Alabama ministry’s associated costs and attorney’s fees.

CBS 42 reached out to Colorado’s Rooted Ministries for comment but has not yet heard back as of publication.