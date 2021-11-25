Alabama band to make its debut appearance in Macy’s parade

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 02: The Alabama Crimson Tide marching band performs prior to their game atate Seminoles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band will be making its first appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that the band is scheduled to play “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and escort Santa in his parade-ending float.

Thursday morning’s parade will air on NBC and its streaming service Peacock.

The Million Dollar Band was one of just two collegiate bands chosen. It will mark the first Macy’s parade appearance for the band, which was founded in 1912.