Alabama awards grant to help law enforcement

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs has awarded two grants to help law enforcement officers upgrade their skills and help inmates who have been released find jobs.

A $200,000 grant was awarded to help law enforcement agencies to improve their skills in reducing crimes and capturing criminals. Another $100,000 grant was awarded to provide jobs to former inmates in an effort to reduce their chanced of returning to prison after their release, according to a news release from ADECA.

Auburn University Montgomery, Jacksonville State University, and J.F. Ingram State Technical College were recipients of grants to further train law enforcement.

“ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey in these three programs to continue training law enforcement officers and to teach job skills to inmates who can become law-abiding, tax-paying citizens when released from prison,” said Kenneth Boswell, ADECA Director.

ADECA has many programs to support law enforcement, economic development and energy conservation.