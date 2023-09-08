Daniel Lee Smallwood- Courtesy of the Alabama Department of Corrections

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Authorities are searching for a 38-year-old escaped inmate after he left his assigned job site in Coffee County.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Daniel Lee Smallwood left his assigned job at the Elba Work Release Center at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Friday. He was serving a 54-month sentence on the charge of Burglary in the third degree out of Elmore County.

Smallwood is 5’7, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search.

The ADOC website states the Elba Work Release Center is an all-male minimum security facility.

