MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is urging Alabamians to be careful while donating on Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday has been on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving since 2012. According to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, Giving Tuesday has turned into a movement to promote charitable donations and has raised over $1 billion for charities around the world.

“During the Christmas season, so many Alabamians are inspired to bless those around

us by donating to a variety of organizations, like a local food pantry or a non-profit

assisting Veterans in need,” Marshall said a release. “There are many great organizations serving our communities, and by doing a little leg-work you can make sure that you are contributing to legitimate charities that are truly making a difference.”

Marshall’s office, however, stated it sees people’s generosity being taken advantage of by scammers. Therefore, Marshall wants Alabamians to do their due diligence when considering donating.

Marshall recommends first identifying a charity before making a donation. Then, you can check with the Alabama Attorney’s Office here to verify registration and nonprofit status. You can also confirm nonprofit status with the federal government here.

Marshall also encourages Alabamians to run charities names through the Better Business Bureau here. You will receive free access to charity reports and can confirm BBB accreditation. If you are searching the name of a charity in a web browser, make sure to type out the exact name of the charity to avoid closely named organizations that are possibly not legitimate charities.

Those with consumer questions are asked to call the call the consumer hotline at 800-392-5652 or email ConsumerInterest@AlabamaAG.gov.