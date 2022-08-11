MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s Department of Archives and History will be closing an exhibit as it starts the process of returning Native American artifacts to tribes.

It’s part of an effort to fully comply with the 1990 Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. The Archives currently has 114 sets of human remains and about 4,000 objects removed from burial sites that it will be working to return to a number of tribes connected to Alabama.

The First Alabamians exhibit is now closed, and portions of the Alabama Voices display are blocked off.

Archives Director Steve Murray said the origins of many of their collections were problematic and disrespectful of Alabama’s indigenous community.

“We’ve seen a pretty significant shift in thinking over the last thirty years or so as well. More people realize the decisions that were made a century ago in some respects if we pause and think about it were inconsiderate and inhumane in terms of the way burials of other people were treated,” Murray said.

The Archives will be modifying the exhibits by introducing artifacts that were not part of burials, and by including perspectives of tribal groups in the state. The updated displays are expected to be open by 2026.