HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reversed the murder conviction of former Huntsville Police Department (HPD) officer William ‘Ben’ Darby on Friday, sending the case back to the trial court.

Darby was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted in 2021 for the on-duty shooting of Jeffery Parker at Parker’s home in Huntsville in 2018.

The ruling means the case is now sent back to the trial court, and Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard told News 19 they will try to prosecute Darby again.

According to the filing, Darby argued that the trial court erred by refusing to give his

requested instruction no. 35, which stated, “The reasonableness of an officer’s actions in using deadly force must be objectively reasonable judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, the fact that officers are forced to make split-second decisions, and in light of the facts and circumstances confronting them at the time.”

Darby’s attorneys filed an appeal arguing that the judge failed to give the jury an instruction related to police officer training in a situation with an armed suspect.

The defense had argued Darby’s shooting of Parker was due to Parker being armed and failing to heed Darby’s instructions to drop his weapon.

In Friday’s ruling, the appellate court said, “We acknowledge the State’s argument that whether there should be “unique standards for [a police officer’s] use of deadly force … in … self-defense” is a “policy decision … for the Alabama Legislature, not the appellate courts.” (State’s brief, pp. 60-61.) But the legislature has provided a unique standard for police officers by enacting § 13A 3-27(b)(2).”

The appeals court said the failure to instruct the jury on the defense’s requested instructions was a reversible error.

“In the midst of these possibilities, however, the law is certain: this Court does not deal in “possibilities” when it comes to a harmless-error analysis regarding the erroneous refusal to give a requested jury instruction that is a correct statement of law,” the ruling stated. “If we cannot conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that the jury evaluated Darby’s use of deadly force from the proper perspective, then we cannot conclude that the trial court committed harmless error by refusing to give requested instruction no. 35 or some similarly worded instruction.”

The City of Huntsville released this statement after the ruling, “The City of Huntsville believed there were serious errors in the Darby trial. We are grateful for the opinion of the Court of Criminal Appeals which validates those concerns. We remain committed to the judicial process and confident in that process.”

Darby is currently serving his sentence at the Limestone Correctional Facility.