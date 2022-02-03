HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — More than a dozen colleges nationwide received bomb threats over the course of two days, disrupting classes and the FBI has gotten involved. Alabama A&M University was one of those schools.

Alabama A&M’s Chief of Campus Police Montrez Payton told Nexstar’s WHNT-TV they were first alerted by HEMSI early Monday morning and immediately got help from other agencies.

“We had a call that came in third party through HEMSI, who called our dispatch here at the office advising there had potentially, we had some bombs that had been placed in the northern part and the eastern parts of our campus,” Payton explained. “No specific buildings were mentioned. And so we conducted an investigation with HPD and the FBI. We had already been receiving communication from FBI in reference to obviously the ongoing bomb threats throughout our country.”

Despite the bomb threat, Payton said students were not in any danger and no classes at A&M were affected this week.

“They discovered that it was a hoax of some sort. And like I said, they gave the all-clear for us to open back up campus,” Payton explained.

Law enforcement officials said at least 14 other historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) have faced bomb threats this week.

Payton has only had the title of chief for about a month but says situations like this one aren’t shocking.

“It’s just a tough time in our country in general. And just speaking with our friends at the bureau, some churches have been targeted with these similar types of threats. Black churches from what I understand. So as if dealing with COVID, dealing with family members passing away and things like that wasn’t enough to try to heap this upon our community, it’s just very disheartening,” Payton said.

Benard Simelton with Alabama NAACP also found this week’s news distressing but said students, staff and the community should not live in fear.

He said, “Our university leadership – HBCU leadership – will take all precautions and necessary actions to prevent something really from happening. But ultimately it’s going to be left up to individuals who see something to report something.”

Investigators have identified at least five persons of interest in the nationwide threats.