DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — “As far as alopecia is concerned, to me, it doesn’t define me. It is a blessing in a way. Although I know a lot of people might disagree with me.”

Tmi Ayodeji of Dothan was diagnosed with alopecia when she was 17 years old and has looked for ways to handle the effects, namely stress, to help keep her condition under control.

Alopecia is an autoimmune disease that causes the body’s immune system to attack hair follicles, causing the hair to fall out. This is mostly due to stress.

“I use my stress-reducing painting to help people understand that stress is the underlying case, mostly, but there are ways you can live through it,” Ayodeji said.

The disease took center stage during the Academy Awards Sunday, where actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia. Over the last few days, Ayodeji has spent more time on the social media app Clubhouse than ever before, talking with people about alopecia.

She said she doesn’t feel Rock’s joke was hurtful.

“I was just watching it and I didn’t see it as an insult, unfortunately, she did,” Ayodeji said. “I actually refer to myself a lot of time as G.I. Jane. I’m tough.”

Ayodeji continued to say Will Smith’s reaction to the situation might have been over the top, but the joke itself was just that, a joke, and the bigger picture is this is spreading more awareness to a cause she cares so deeply about.

“Unfortunately, the action took place, but it is shedding light on a very important topic that only comes up once a year during alopecia month,” she said.

Ayodeji emphasized that controlling stress levels is very important for those with alopecia, whether it is through art or any other means.

“Control your stress, manage it effectively,” she said. “Because if not, it doesn’t matter what it is you have, it will just get worse.”

If you would like to know more about how Ayodeji controls stress through art, you can go online to www.temifinearts.com.